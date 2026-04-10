After a turbulent start to the season, Bronson Xerri has broken his silence on the month that saw him fall out of favour at Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Xerri was axed following the club's round-one loss in Las Vegas, a decision that quickly sparked headlines and speculation about his future, including reports he was seeking an immediate release. The outside back found himself on the outer as the Bulldogs navigated early-season pressure, with the situation fuelling drama around Belmore.

After a month out of first grade, he returned in Thursday night's upset win over the previously unbeaten Penrith Panthers.

Filling in after Stephen Crichton was sidelined with a shoulder injury, Xerri made an immediate impact. He finished the match with a try assist, four tackle breaks and 58 running metres, contributing to one of the team's most impressive wins of the season.

His selection, however, had been far from guaranteed.

Questions were raised earlier in the week when coach Cameron Ciraldo opted to use Sean O'Sullivan in the centres in their Round 5 clash after Crichton's injury rather than turning straight to Xerri. But when his opportunity finally came, the 25-year-old embraced it.

"It was a great win, I know Ciro [Cameron Ciraldo] will be proud of us. We prepared so well for this game, so it's good to get that win," he told Nine post-game.

"It's more of a mental battle [against Penrith], we know they were gonna fight it out until the end and we went toe-to-toe with them, so I'm proud of the boys."

"I took it on the chin," Xerri said on his demotion.

"Ciro had his reasons to not put me on and I put the team first, it is what it is.

"It's been tough. I had to go back and ask myself some tough questions. [I had] honest conversations with Ciro. We both know where we stand and I love this club.

"I was just blessed to get this opportunity again tonight."

Ciraldo was equally candid in the post-match press conference, praising not just Xerri's visible contributions, but the unseen improvements that earned him his recall.

"He did well and the most pleasing thing, that no one would have seen, is how well he was communicating out there," the Bulldogs coach said in the press conference.

"The players were already in there talking about that.

"It was something he needed to work on. People in the stands might not see that or value that as much as we do, but it was awesome to see he brought that into his game."

For Xerri, the performance may mark more than just a return — it could be the turning point in a season that began with uncertainty but now offers a path back into the Bulldogs' long-term plans.