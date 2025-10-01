St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Lachlan Ilias could be on the move to his third team in three seasons after reportedly holding talks with another club about a potential move.\n\nOne of three players that the Dragons are currently trying to offload, with Blake Lawrie and Tyrell Sloan, Ilias has found himself linked with an exit from the club ever since being axed from the first-grade team in Round 8.\n\nPreviously attracting interest from the Canberra Raiders as a replacement for Jamal Fogarty, before interest cooled, News Corp reports that the 25-year-old has now held talks with the Gold Coast Titans about a potential move.\n\nWhile no formal offer has been tabled at this stage, incoming coach Josh Hannay is on the lookout for a new playmaker to replace Kieran Foran.\n\nJackson Hastings, Jonah Pezet and Matt Burton are three other players who have found themselves on the club's radar in recent weeks.\n\n[caption id="attachment_219826" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 08: Lachlan\u00a0Ilias of the Dragons makes a break during the round one NRL match between St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, on March 08, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nDespite him playing a key role in helping lead the Dragons to the NSW Cup Grand Final, no other NRL team has shown an interest in the Greek international, but he has registered the attention of the London Broncos, who will be coached by Jason Demetriou going forward.\n\n“I know Lachie (Ilias) has the ambition still to prove himself or stay in the NRL and it doesn't like that opportunity is going to come through the Dragons,” Ilias' former coach Jason Demetriou said.\n\n“I'm not sure where he's at in terms of other suitors but, if not, I don't think it's going to hurt him or other young halves like him to go and spend a year or two in the Super League.\n\n“It's been done many times before with a lot of success over the last few years.\n\n“I think he'd be open to it. He's obviously represented Greece… I don't think he'd be averse to the idea of going over there but I know he does have ambitions to play in the NRL.\n\n“I think he's shown he's above NSW Cup.”