New London Broncos head coach Jason Demetriou has revealed his phone has been ringing off the hook with players interested in making a switch to the English Super League.

As part of a new-look and expanded competition, the Broncos are expected to be given a licence to return to the topflight of English rugby league.

The club, recently acquired by former Brisbane Broncos star Darren Lockyer, has already appointed former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demrtriou as its boss for the next three years, and he will now go about setting up a roster for their first campaign.

They have already been linked to a host of players including out of favour Dragons outside back Tyrell Sloan and Titans prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Speaking on SEN Radio, Demetriou revealed he has been receiving plenty of calls from interested parties.

“I will say this, (my) phone has been nonstop,” Demetriou told SEN 1170 Mornings.

“There is a lot of interest in players going over there and at the moment, the quota has gone up to ten players.

“It's not going to be too difficult to put a very competitive team together in a short amount of time.

“Connections through the Kumuls are also going to help in bringing over some potential superstars to the Super League.”

While it's unclear who the club's first signing will be, Lockyer recently said that it would make headlines in Australian newspapers when announced, with speculation Tom Trbojevic could make the switch.

Demetriou was also asked about the future of Dragons half Lachlan Ilias, who was coached by Demetriou at South Sydney, and spent much of 2025 in reserve grade.

The coach said a stint in England could do Ilias the world of good.

“I know Lachie (Ilias) has the ambition still to prove himself or stay in the NRL and it doesn't like that opportunity is going to come through the Dragons,” Demetriou said.

“I'm not sure where he's at in terms of other suitors but, if not, I don't think it's going to hurt him or other young halves like him to go and spend a year or two in the Super League.

“It's been done many times before with a lot of success over the last few years.

“I think he'd be open to it. He's obviously represented Greece… I don't think he'd be averse to the idea of going over there but I know he does have ambitions to play in the NRL.

“I think he's shown he's above NSW cup.”

Ilias is believed to be open to departing the Dragons given his fall down the club's pecking order throughout 2025, combined with the looming arrival of Daniel Atkinson at the joint-venture from the Cronulla Sharks for 2026.