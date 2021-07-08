A three-nil whitewash loss is the ultimate embarrassment when it comes to interstate rugby league. No player wants to be on the wrong side of the dreaded clean sweep.

Not since 20-10 has a side failed to register a win when Queensland completed a flawless fifth straight series triumph. This was the only such result during the Maroons unprecedented run as champions.

No Maroons side has been shut out since 2000. That's over 20 years without a Maroons outfit emerging from the series without a victory.

That though is exactly what Paul Green's man are staring down the barrel of in next Wednesday's third game in Newcastle.

Given the series to date, the QLD'ers are at long odds to avoid being resigned to the most unwanted of history.

Despite playing two games at home thus far in the series the have managed just the single try. Meanwhile, they've conceded 76 points.

If it sounds grim ... it is. I don't mean to revel in the result but it really is worth hammering home just how big a task the men from north of the Tweed face in the third and final game.

Below we look at the big questions and talking points for Game 3 and answer the big question; can Queensland avoid a white wash loss?

Hammer In ... Finally

I was shocked when Kurt Capewell was matched up against Tommy Turbo in Game 2 after a Game 1 bath. I thought for sure Paul Green would blood a youngster, faster, genuine centre option.

It turns out he wanted to until Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was ruled out due to concussion.

The Hammer is in for Origin 3 and I guarantee the 19-year-old is more than just a stopgap option to try and plug a hole. He is a future, multiple Origin rep quality player.

He has the speed to worry opposition defenders and has the quality to defend the speedy Blues outside backs.

23 games isn't a wealth of experience but given the Maroons were willing to take a risk on Reece Walsh, this inclusion shapes as a complete no-brainer.

Ponga's back. Would it have mattered?

There is no doubt in the world that Ponga's return strengthens the Maroons. By very definition, your first-choice being available makes you stronger.

Ponga is the undisputed number first choice number one in the northern state.

His return allows Valentine Holmes, one of the game's elite wingers, to move to his stronger position, which of course leads to two positions being strengthened with one inclusion.

His positioning is brilliant, his attacking play within the top few in his position and his enthusiasm and never say die attitude will surely rub off on his teammates.

Paul Green's team are a better side heading into the dead rubber with Ponga. That said, even had he been there for the first two games, there's no chance the Maroons overturn either result.

Earlier series results no longer matter, so for Queensland fans it's only a positive welcoming the Knights megastar back.

Can the Maroons avoid a clean sweep?

This is the strongest side the Maroons have named across the three game series.

Ponga is back, Brimson is back (after missing game two), The Hammer is in and Kurt Capwell is in his preferred second row position. I also believe Ben Hunt is the best available number nine for QLD.

This is also, quite easily, the weakest side the Maroons will have to face. Nathan Cleary has been the best half across both games by a mile. The Maroon halves have been third and fourth best on field in each game.

Cleary and Jarome Luai will miss the contest meaning the Blues will be sans a halves pairing that has both a Minor Premiership and Origin Series win under their collective belt.

QLD have lost David Fifita due to suspension but I don't believe even the biggest fan of Fifita could argue that he's had any impact at all thus far in the series.

The Maroons have history on their side and the strongest side theyve taken into a game this series. They're playing a NSW side missing half their preferred spine. Three advantages.

That said, they're going to need every single advantage they can find given the massive gulf in quality across the opening 80 minutes of the series.

The Maroons have only pride to play for. Whether or not they will avoid a 3-0 series loss will come down to just that; pride.

The Maroons, despite the ins (and outs for the Blues) are still a fair way off their southern opponents. They don't have the game winners across the park boasted by the Blues.

The northern state are going to need every bounce of the ball to go their way and every player to out enthuse their direct opponent on Wednesday if they're going to end on a high.

Paul Green has a premiership on his resume but was unable to lift his Cowboys outfit once the screws fell off. He's going to need a career best coaching performance for this to fall the Maroons way.

QLD have enough talent and pride in their jersey to overcome a Blues outfit ready to celebrate in the Hunter. They can absolutely cause the upset and take some momentum into next year's series ...

.. But they won't.