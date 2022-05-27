New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fitter will name his squad for Game 1 this Sunday night.

The Blues are looking to win a second straight series and a fourth shield in five years.

Given the huge list of injuries there will be changes. The Blues need to name a new centre pairing and there will be a shake up in the forward stocks.

Below is the team I believe Fittler will pick. It's not necessarily the team I would run out but the one I predict will be named.

1. James Tedesco

The captain and first player picked. Some have been critical of his recent form but I think that says more about his form in the past rather than recent performances.

Tedesco has been the Blues best for many years in a row and is the state's number one weapon. If Tedesco is best on ground, the Blues win. Simple as that.

2. Josh Addo-Carr

The Fox isn't scoring the tries he did in 2022 at the Storm but is still a constant threat. There is no chance he is overlooked.

Addo Carr has been a weapon for the Blues outside and has the speed to bust a game open in the blink of an eye. Any talk of him missing out (injury aside) is laughable.

3. Stephen Crichton

The first of two debutants in the centres comes in the form of the Panthers star. Crichton is in supreme form and has literal Grand Final winning experience.

Crichton was in even prior to Trbojevic's injury but with two new centres needed for Game One he is an absolute certainty.

4. Kotoni Staggs

Staggs started the season slowly but his recent performances have him edging Lomax, Naden and other candidates. He has long been linked to and Origin jersey and 2022 is the year.

The Broncos centre is a big body with plenty of speed and an average run metre tally of just under 100. He'll be expect to put his hand up early in the sets on debut.

5. Brian To'o

Truthfully the wingers pick themselves. To'o is a tackle breaking centre with an eye for the line who eats metres for every meal.

Three tries, two try assists, seven line-breaks and 52 tackle breaks suggests he will cause plenty of issues for his Maroon counterparts.

6. Jarome Luai

The Penrith left edge is the most lethal in the competition and Luai is the master behind it. He has six tries, seven try assists and three forced drop outs in 2022.

Luai was incredible for the Blues last season and his week to week, title and Origin Series winning, combination with Nathan Cleary is simply priceless.

7. Nathan Cleary

Cleary is the key to back to back series wins for the Blues. He was excellent in 2021 in pulling all the strings and allowing his star outside backs to run riot.

Cleary's kicking game is unrivalled and his partnership with Luai is far superior to anything the Maroons can put up.

8. Payne Haas

Fittler can pretty much copy and paste the name of the Broncos workhorse for as long as he's fit. There's a line of thinking he'll play from the bench but Freddy will surely name him to run on.

Haas is now one of the game's top two or three premier props and has plenty of experience in the sky blue. What a weapon to have run out come Origin 1.

9. Damien Cook

Cook is having to fight off the rapid advances of Api Korisau but I believe he'll be the player named for the Series opener.

He, much like the Bunnies as a whole, has been up and down for most of the season but he's been amongst the best for Souths almost every week. Unmatched speed out of dummy half.

10. Junior Paulo

The only selection here I'm not 100 per cent confident on. Paulo will be in the squad and while he may be named to come off the bench, I think Fittler will opt for his big bopper from the get go.

Paulo has been a wrecking ball for the Eels all season long. He's had some handy performances for the Blues in the past but I expect 2022 to produce a new high.

11. Cameron Murray

Named to return this weekend for the Bunnies, Murray (if confirmed fit) is an automatic selection. I was worried he'd miss the opener, as I'm sure too was the coach.

Despite his brilliant record in the middle he has routinely done the job out wider for his state and 2022 will prove to be no different.

12. Tyson Frizell

Another player who looked in real risk of missing the opener is the Newcastle star. Frizell will be in the squad somewhere and given his experience it will be from the get go.

His record in the Origin arena is very, very good. Frizell's performance coming back from injury was incredible. A real weapon out wide in attack and defence.

13. Isaah Yeo

If Tedesco and Cleary are the first two players picked then Yeo will be the third. The current Dally M leader is like no one else in the game.

His ball playing ability combined with his aggression on both sides of the ball makes him a real point of difference. An early smokey for player of the series.

14. Nicho Hynes

The Sharks superstar will finally make his Origin debut come Game 1. His ability to play almost anywhere makes him the perfect utility option.

Hynes can slot in and play big minutes if there's an injury or can come on late to try and win the game. He has it all and has plenty of rep footy ahead of him.

15. Angus Crichton

Truth be told Crichton's form has been down in 2022 but he cannot be overlooked. He has genuine game breaking potential and a like for like for when Cam Murray needs a spell.

Crichton has a huge game in his near future and like other Blues fans I hope it's for Origin One. His past performances is enough to warrant selection.

16. Liam Martin

Earlier I stated I'd have Martin in the run on side and I fully expected Fittler to have selected him there if not for the return of Cameron Murray.

Martin is a machine with or without the ball. He can play in the middle or out wide making him the perfect option for the bench.

17. Daniel Saifiti

I expect the Newcastle giant to slightly edge the likes of Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Jake Trbojevic. He is a Fittler favourite and has delivered for New South Wales in the past.

His form in a pretty average Newcastle outfit has been very good. His 111 metres in roughly 50 minutes of footy will translate perfectly to a bench spot.