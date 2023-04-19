With State of Origin Game 1 drawing ever closer, we've seen social media go into overdrive with predicted squads.

Earlier, we ran through the potential New South Wales changes while today it is the turn of those north of the Tweed.

Truthfully the squad looks as it will largely pick itself with the likes of Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Daly Cherry-Evans, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and co almost automatic selections.

That said, the Queenslanders don't enter the 2023 series without questions.

Here are the four potential changes they could name for the May 31st contest in Adelaide. Let us know below who you believe will make the cut.

Time to unleash Reece Walsh?

With recent Origin regular Kalyn Ponga missing most of the season through injury, the Origin fullback jumper looks up for grabs.

Ponga, despite having moved into the halves at club level, could very much slot in if he's able to return at full quality over the next month.

That said as of this moment the Maroons have the form fullback of the competition in Brisbane's Reece Walsh.

The 20 year-old was called into the Origin squad last season but did not make his debut. It's very much looking like 2023 will be his season both at club and rep level.

Although Ponga remains an option there may a third man in the discussion who may actually be a closer rival than the incumbent Ponga.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has started the season in ridiculous form. If you want to argue he is neck and neck with Walsh, I'm certainly not going to argue against you.

Either man would merit selection on current form. I just think Walsh is ever so slightly ahead.

As of right now it's hard to see Ponga being able to produce enough to knock either down the pecking order.

Walsh for mine ... just!

Wing men

Last year the Maroons went into the Origin decider with Selwynn Cobbo and Corey Oates as their wingers.

A long-term injury to Oates necessitates at least one change while Cobbo will have to fend off some serious talent to hold onto his spot.

I'd imagine Billy Slater sticks with Cobbo given his genuine match-winning potential. His form has been good thus far in 2023 and he shapes as a decade-plus rep star.

On the other wing it looks a three-way shout out between the aforementioned Tabuai-Fidow, Storm try-scoring giant Xavier Coates or World Cup representative Murray Taulagi.

It's not unfair to say there's no wrong answer here as all four options are fantastic and it may come down to who is in the better form as we approach.

Right now it would be hard to go past Taulagi given his club form, efforts for the Kangaroos and his previous Origin performance.

Hammer is again desperately unlucky to miss out but having not played on the wing since the World Cup in October, it's safer to run with a week to week option.

With the Blues set to select 1.82m Brian To'o perhaps the 12 cm taller Coates does come into calculation. That said, Tualagi's height falls in the middle of the two.

Hammer's form may be at the level where he nudges Tualagi out but for now I think it's the Cowboys youngster joining Cobbo out wide.

To Fifita or not to Fifita?

The 2022 season saw the absence of one of Queensland's biggest weapons in the form of David Fifita.

Truthfully his form just wasn't up to it but given the way he has started in 2023 you'd have to imagine Slater will be granting him a return to the rep arena.

I'm not sure who you drop from the Origin three pack. Perhaps Tom Gilbert will be the unlucky one.

That said, a fully fit and firing Fifita is almost impossible to leave out. I'd say he's done enough and only needs to keep his form to return to the squad.

With Nanai and Capewell looking likely to hold onto their spots, he may have to bide his time from the bench. I don't see that worrying Fifita though.

Lindsay Collins, Tom Gilbert, Reuben Cotter and Jai Arrow are the other forward options I'd expect to see join big Tino and Josh Papalii in the squad.

With the options discussed in the next entry almost certainly contributing one bench spot, it is a great problem to have for Billy Slater.

Who starts at 9?

Both will be named (if fit). Either can start. Both have caused the Blues no end of headaches in the past.

Ben Hunt started all three games in the Origin series last season as well as the World Cup final, but at what point does Grant start?

Hunt's form is considerably down when compared to Grant, although I'd argue the quality of players around them at club level is vastly different.

Could Grant start and play 80 minutes allowing Slater to name four forwards? Grant plays 80 minutes at club level almost every week.

Although I can see a genuine argument to start Grant, Hunt is just such a cool head. He has done the job, superbly, for so long now, why change a winning formula?

If the Maroons start slowly, Grant can enter at almost any time while Hunt has shifted into the forwards at rep level before.

I see no reason to mess with a successful formula but with a host of supremely in form forwards pressing for a bench spot and Grant being able to play 80 minutes with ease, it's a thought.

As it stands, unless there's an injury between now and selection time, Hunt will retain his opening spot with Grant coming on after 20-or-so minutes.