Former QLD Maroons and Brisbane Broncos icon Corey Parker has delivered his opinion on who Queensland coach Billy Slater should select for Game One of the 2025 State of Origin series.

After losing the series to the NSW Blues in 2024, the Maroons are eagled to reclaim the shield and hopefully get off to the best possible start imaginable as they attempt to turn around their fortunes.

Due to this, there has been lots of speculation on which players will retain their spot in the team and which players will have to make way for new Origin talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on SENQ Breakfast, Parker made his prediction for the Maroons squad for the opening match of the 2025 State of Origin series, which includes several surprising choices.

“Tino is a huge inclusion because he wasn't there last year. This is what excites me. Corey Horsburgh I'm rewarding consistency. He's in the front row," Parker said. “I'm going to reward a debut from the bench to Beau Fermor (who) can play anywhere. This is where I'm stuck between Lindsay Collins or Reuben Cotter.” ADVERTISEMENT

Corey Parker's QLD Squad for Game 1

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Xavier Coates

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Selwyn Cobbo

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Corey Horsburgh

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Jeremiah Nanai

12. Jaydn Su'A

13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange

14. Tom Dearden

15. Tom Gilbert

16. Beau Fermor

17. Reuben Cotter or Lindsay Collins