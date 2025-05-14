Days away from squads being selected for the opening game of the 2025 State of Origin series, a surprising candidate has emerged to make his potential Origin debut for the QLD Maroons.

Previously named the 19th man for Game 3 of the 2021 State of Origin series, News Corp is reporting that Canterbury Bulldogs forward Kurt Mann has emerged as a potential option to be selected by Queensland coach Billy Slater.

It is understood that Beau Fermor, Corey Horsburgh, J'maine Hopgood, and veteran back-rower Kurt Capewell are other options Slater is also considering.

Able to play a variety of positions in the forwards and backline, Mann has been one of the Bulldogs' best since arriving from the Newcastle Knights and played a crucial role in helping them make the NRL finals series last year.

One of the club's leaders since the arrival of head coach Cameron Ciraldo, Mann is also an Under-20s QLD Maroons representative.

"If Queensland selectors are looking at Kurt, I can understand why," Ciraldo told The Daily Telegraph about the possibility of Mann making his Origin debut in the coming weeks.

"He's such a valuable contributor to our team with the way he plays for his teammates. He's such a selfless character.

"Kurt is everything that you see, all effort in the toughest areas of the game. I said at the time that we signed Kurt that I couldn't believe he was off-contract. I'm sure glad that he's a Bulldog.

"Another thing I know is that it's always been his ambition to represent his state, so passion for the jumper certainly won't be an issue."