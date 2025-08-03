A shock international move may just be on the cards for State of Origin in 2027, with the Australian Rugby League Commission eyeing a venue change.

It is no secret that ARLC chairman Peter V'landys is keen to grow the game internationally, and with a multi-million dollar TV deal on the table, he's gearing up to pounce.

This has now opened up the possibility of a New Zealand-based Origin match in 2027.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, V'landys opened up on a potential move to New Zealand for Origin soon.

"Yes, that is something we are looking at," he revealed.

"Next year we're going to the MCG and then 2027 is available, so Origin in New Zealand is on our hit list."

V'landys discussed the potential obstacles that could come with the switch, but is confident that the move can come to fruition.

"We have to make sure we get it right. It takes planning. There's a few variables we have to overcome, but nothing is unachievable," he admitted.

"The problem with Origin in New Zealand is the timing because they are two hours in front of us, so we're just trying to get around that."

The NRL supremo believes the New Zealand faithful would be all over the match, with the last time an international Origin clash having occurred in 1987 in Los Angeles.

"If you have a will, you have a way, and the New Zealand fans would love to see State of Origin," V'landys declared.