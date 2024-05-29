The NRL have confirmed likely their top five referees in the game, with all State of Origin hopefuls being named to officiate this weekend.
With only five games being played during Round 13, it was expected that the referee appointed to the Origin encounter would be having a rest ahead of the game during Round 13.
Instead, both Ashley Klein, who has been regarded as the top referee in the game for many years, and Adam Gee, who officiated last year's NRL grand final, have been named to officiate during Round 13.
They are joined by Gerard Sutton, Grant Atkins and Todd Smith as the on-field officials this weekend.
Klein officiating on Thursday evening suggests he may well be leading the race to be named as the Origin 1 official, which is likely to be announced by the NRL sometime this weekend.
Here are all the appointments for Round 13.
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Jarrod Cole
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: David Munro and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: William Greatbatch