The NRL have confirmed likely their top five referees in the game, with all State of Origin hopefuls being named to officiate this weekend.

With only five games being played during Round 13, it was expected that the referee appointed to the Origin encounter would be having a rest ahead of the game during Round 13.

Instead, both Ashley Klein, who has been regarded as the top referee in the game for many years, and Adam Gee, who officiated last year's NRL grand final, have been named to officiate during Round 13.

They are joined by Gerard Sutton, Grant Atkins and Todd Smith as the on-field officials this weekend.

Klein officiating on Thursday evening suggests he may well be leading the race to be named as the Origin 1 official, which is likely to be announced by the NRL sometime this weekend.

Here are all the appointments for Round 13.

Ashley KleinBelinda Sharpe and Ziggy Przeklasa-AdamskiGrant AtkinsBelinda SharpeMitch Currie

Grant AtkinsKasey Badger and Jon StoneAshley KleinKasey BadgerJake Sutherland

Todd SmithMatt Noyen and Drew OultramGerard SuttonMatt NoyenDaniel Luttringer

Adam GeeChris Sutton and Phil HendersonPeter GoughChris SuttonJarrod Cole

Gerard SuttonDavid Munro and Wyatt RaymondAdam GeeWyatt RaymondWilliam Greatbatch