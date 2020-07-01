Former NSW representative and Kangaroo Steve Roach has picked Eels duo Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard to lead the front row for New South Wales in Origin later this year.

Roach believes the Eels have revived Campbell-Gillard’s career, who is playing some of the best footy of his career since moving to Parramatta from Penrith.

Meanwhile, Paulo has taken his game to the next level in the era of the six again rule.

“I said to Campbell-Gillard last week after the game: ‘You’re playing better than when you played Origin a few years ago’,” Roach told Fox Sports.

“They’ve reinvented him, he’s playing brilliantly. He’s there play one front-rower which is the hardest carry in the game.

“Then Paulo comes in straight after with an offload and some second phase and a completely different build.

“So if I was picking an Origin side based on what we’ve seen since we’ve come back from the COVID break, I’d have to go with the Parramatta front-row.

“That’s nothing against (David) Klemmer and (Daniel) Saifiti and all those sort of blokes. But right now, these two are the form props.

“A lot of it is about the mix of your footy side, who you’ve got in your side and how you play.

“Brad Arthur has shown some good coaching by identifying Campbell-Gillard’s leg-speed and ability to get across the ground and then get you a quick play-the-ball.

“Off the back of that Paulo uses his different build and skill-set to get the Eels rolling.”