Sydney Roosters' captain James Tedesco has taken out the Captain of the Year award at the 2021 Dally M Medal ceremony.

Tedesco edged out a strong pool of contenders, with the nominees for captain of the year being Melbourne Storm co-captains Dale Finucane and Jesse Bromwich, Penrith Panthers co-captains Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo, South Sydney Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds and Manly Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry-Evans and Tedesco.

Tedesco said it had been a crazy year to captain the side.

"Firstly I want to thank my team. It's been a crazy year for us, with a lot of disappointments and set backs," Tedesco said at the awards ceremony.

"I know it ended in a disappointing way, but the fight we showed each week. I was proud to lead the club.

"I want to thank Robbo for his leadership, he was the true leader who guided us through, and also to Boyd Cordner who came up to the Sunshine Coast."

The Roosters were dealt injury blow after injury blow throughout a daunting 2021 campaign, but Tedesco's performances never faulted.

The New South Wales Origin fullback was a picture of consistency for the tri-colours, who eventually finished in fifth place on the competition ladder, before winning a Week 1 elimination final against the Gold Coast Titans, then bombing out in Week 2 of the finals against the Manly Sea Eagles.

Tedesco was only made captain after the start of the season following Boyd Cordner's concussion problems.