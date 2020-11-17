Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Payne Haas have been invited to to settle their scuffle from Origin II in the boxing ring by fight promotor George Rose.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the pair who featured for Queensland and NSW respectively in the second Origin match at ANZ Stadium last Wednesday, have been invited to take part in the undercard of Tim Tszyu’s fight against Bowen Morgan on December 16.

League legend Paul Gallen is already on the undercard, going up against ex-UFC fighter Mike Hunt, but Rose says that he will make room for the Origin pair if they request it.

“I’m a big fan of the heavyweights, I love lining that up.

“There’s a really high quality undercard already that I’m excited about, but if an opportunity arises for an exciting fight like that, I’d look to slide it on there.

“If they don’t settle it in game III, I might have to make a spot for them.”