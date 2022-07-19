It might have been a full complement of games during Round 18 as State of Origin fades into the rear view mirror, but that didn't stop the big guns from winning sides standing up to dominate this week's team.

In what is one of the most narrowly represented teams this year, the Round 18 team of the week features representatives from only six clubs.

That includes four players from each of the Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles, who ran riot against the St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights respectively.

Three South Sydney Rabbitohs have also made the cut, while the same applies for the Penrith Panthers, with two Cronulla Sharks and a Parramatta Eel rounding out the team.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

Here is the Round 18 team.

1. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Mitchell was, put simply, absolutely phenomenal for the Rabbitohs in the final game of the round.

Just two games back from his long-term injury, he ran for 137 metres, crossed for a try and assisted another three, including playing a huge hand in the final ten minutes as South Sydney put the afterburners on to run away from Canterbury.

2. Jason Saab (Manly Sea Eagles)

Saab has often struggled in games where Tom Trbojevic is missing.

That wasn't the case on Saturday though as the lanky winner ran on a double to go with 223 metres. He also had a hat-trick of line breaks and tackle breaks in a strong effort.

3. Paul Momirovski (Sydney Roosters)

Momirovski crossed for a late try as the Roosters ran 50 up on the Dragons in Gosford, and it's given him the edge to be named as the first centre this week.

He also came up with 106 metres, a line break, and was strong in defence - something he has lacked in a little bit this year after becoming one of the best defensive centres in the competition last year.

4. Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks)

Ramien has been something of a bulldozer in the last fortnight, scoring a double against the Cowboys to back up a huge effort a week ago.

He came up with 127 metres and a staggering 10 tackle breaks.

5. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Johnston has well and truly rediscovered the try-scoring touch which has him on track to break every record the game has to offer in that department.

He added another three on Sunday evening, but also ran for 144 metres, made a couple of line breaks and was strong in defence.

6. Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Trent Robinson must be wondering if he should leave Manu at five-eighth next weekend following a superb performance against the Dragons.

A couple of tries were backed up by a pair of assists and 194 metres in a performance which tore the heart out of the Red V.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Daly Cherry-Evans might have played Origin just 72 hours before, but he didn't show any signs of fatigue in a brutal performance against the Knights on Saturday. Three try assists, two line breaks, 522 kicking metres and an all-round excellent effort as he continues to go from strength to strength.

8. Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tatola has often been a strong, consistent force for the Rabbitohs, getting games off to a good start.

Rarely has he played as well as he did on Sunday. He completely took over the battle of the middle third, running for 234 metres, making five tackle breaks and adding a line break while also going over for a rare try.

9. Reed Mahoney (Parramatta Eels)

The dummy half role has been one of the most exclusive positions in this team throughout the season thus far.

Mahoney has broken into the team this week though on the back of a performance which got the Eels over the line against the Warriors as he came up with a pair of try assists and 37 tackles.

10. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Fisher-Harris really stood up as a leader for the Panthers without their Origin stars, playing an unchanged 50-minute stint to start the contest in his 150th NRL game.

He came up with a rare try, but was among the best on field, making 164 metres and three tackle busts.

11. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

Kikau at his best is almost unmatched by most other second rowers the competition has to offer, and that's exactly what he was on Sunday against the Tigers.

138 metres, a try, a try assist and some strong defensive work headline his entry into the team of the week.

12. Andrew Davey (Manly Sea Eagles)

Davey is on an excellent run of form, to the extent he is keeping Josh Schuster out of Manly's starting side.

He added a try in the rout of Newcastle, but also made 131 metres from just 11 runs to go with a try assist, a line break and a strong defensive effort.

13. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

Radley has struggled through injury to hit anything near his best form this season, but was superb on Saturday.

He ran for 213 metres, scored a try and made 31 tackles to go with some handy ball playing in a performance which will raise his standing among the competition's locks.

14. Dylan Walker (Manly Sea Eagles)

There is little doubt that, given the role Dylan Walker has moved into, he will be a staggeringly large loss for the Sea Eagles next year.

In 43 minutes off the pine, he made 84 metres, a try assist, a line break assist, 4 offloads and 24 tackles with just a single miss.

15. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

Coming off the bench, Watson was explosive for the Roosters, scoring a try and running 119 metres in a performance which ensured the Rosters would have downhill running in the second half.

16. Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)

Sorensen had another strong effort off the bench for the Panthers in their win over the Tigers, making 87 metres and 3 tackle busts, while also being his usual strong self on the defensive end of the park.

17. Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks)

McInnes may be one of the best interchange players in the competition.

A starter at any other club, he is stuck behind Dale Finucane at the Sharks, but that didn't seem to bother him in almost an hour on the park on the Cowboys as he ran for 114 metres and made 40 tackles.