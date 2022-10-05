St George Illawarra Dragons prop Aaron Woods has criticised Ryan Matterson after the Eels' forward elected to take a three-match ban over paying a $4000 fine for a dangerous tackle.

Matterson was placed on report for a crusher tackle on Dylan Edwards in last week's Grand Final loss to the Penrith Panthers and has since decided to relegate himself to the sidelines rather than go out of pocket.

Speaking on Triple M, Woods took fire at Matterson stating, “He's just one of the tightest humans you'll meet. I can't believe it, there's no way I'd miss a game, I'd pay $50,000 to play one game.

“If he was at the Dragons he'd be in the other change room because he wouldn't be allowed in our one, he'd be with the NSW Cup team.

“I don't understand, some people would be dying to play an NRL game and he's missing it for $4000.

“Just quietly he just got a big upgrade, he took the Dolphins for a bit of a ride then came back and got a good squeeze out of Parramatta. But he's only human, we'd probably all do the same thing.”

Matterson has responded to his critics telling the AAP on Wednesday he does not believe he should be fined for actions on the football field.

“At the end of the day, I have personal things I need to worry about outside of rugby league. I just didn't think it was warranted," Matterson said.

“If you do something wrong at work. They don't take money off you.

“I didn't do anything wrong. I'm playing rugby league."

Matterson has also feuded this week with Grand Final opponent Jarome Luai over his suspension, alleging that the Penrith five-eighth was kicking players in the head despite not placed on report.