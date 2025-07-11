One of the many talented forwards coming through the Wests Tigers system, Archie Duncombe has his sights set on helping the club win the Jersey Flegg Cup title this season before hoping to make his NRL debut in the near future.

Attempting to turn their fortunes around after three consecutive wooden spoons, Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson and head coach Benji Marshall have continually looked to players coming through their pathways system as they prepare for the future.

Over the past three years, Jahream Bula, Josh Feledy, Kit Laulilii, Heath Mason, Luke Laulilii, Tony Sukkar and the now-departed Lachlan Galvin, Tallyn Da Silva, and Jordan Miller have all been handed their first-grade debuts, successfully making the transition from the lower grades.

As this contingent of players continues to fight for a regular spot in first-grade, a new breed of prospects are slowly making a name for themselves in the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup, such as Christian Taupau-Moors, Heamasi Makasini, Pheonix Godinet and Jared Haywood.

Another one of these players is utility forward Archie Duncombe, who can play in the front-row, back-row, and the lock forward position with ease.

"It's pretty good wearing this jersey," Duncombe told Zero Tackle.

A natural leader on and off the field, Duncombe began the season in the SG Ball Cup with Western Suburbs before making the move to the Jersey Flegg Cup and even made his NSW Cup debut in Round 9 against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

From the country, the St Gregory's College product is destined for big things in rugby league and his performances over the last 12 months even saw him catch the attention of Shannon Gallant (Wests Tigers Pathways and Junior Recruitment Manager).

Still biding his time in the pathways system, Duncombe has his sights set on achieving the dream of one day playing in NRL first-grade for the Wests Tigers.

"It'd mean everything to me (to play in the NRL). That's the goal for everyone but it'd mean a lot," Duncombe said.

"Hopefully I can get there one day but just see how it goes one day at a time

"I just want to get those reps in and see how far we can go with this team (in Jersey Flegg).

"I have a lot of belief in this team and see how far we can go with this team and then whatever comes off the back is just the reward."

Massive Archie Duncombe fan. Changes his line at the very last moment. Great footwork and leg speed. Moved to lock this year having gone from Laurie Daley Cup to Jersey Flegg on an edge in a couple of months last year. pic.twitter.com/I3SZUYLz3R — Nothing But Fainu’s (@NBWT__) May 24, 2025

Starting his journey with the Monaro Colts in the Andrew Johns Cup in 2022, Duncombe has progressed through all the junior representative competitions and even earned honours representing the Under-16s and Under-18s Country teams.

Living away from home for the past few years, his family still watch him week in, week out.

While his family travels quite a distance, Duncombe hasn't found the transition hard, having attended a boarding school at St Gregory's - the same school as Wests Tigers rookie Heath Mason.

"They've been so good. I don't think they've missed a game this year, let alone the one in Fiji but I think we can forgive them for that," Duncombe said.

"They're always making the trip up here so it's good.

"I moved up here recently and it's not too much of a change but it's just like doing everything yourself but it's been good to go to training each week with the boys."