Now we know who'll return to finals footy and where the All Stars trophy will land, it's time to get into the nitty gritty of it all.

Coaches are sacked every season and 2023 will be no different. Can St Helens go for their fifth straight premiership, which young kids will start their NRL careers, and which veterans will end there's?

All that and more as we pick the buy of the year, and so much more below.

40. Super League premiers

For the first time since 2018, someone other than St Helens will be lifting the Super League premiership trophy aloft.

The Wigan Warriors, despite the loss of John Bateman, will face their four-in-a-row reigning premiers in the big dance and defeat their rivals, the likes of Jai Field and Bevan French massive alongside the departing Kai Pearce-Paul as they deliver the club's 23rd championship.

39. Burgess bombshell as Leeds lure him home

He's the last Burgess standing, and it won't be too long until the NRL completely loses the quartet of English brothers.

While South Sydney will flash the cash in attempt to re-sign the behemoth, Thomas Burgess will depart the club for the Leeds Rhinos, the nearly 31 year-old lured home for a Super League swan song. Expect to see the Rabbitohs put an emphasis on Davvy Moale in Burgess' absence.

38. Hastings dominates despite Newcastle struggles

While Newcastle will be handcuffed to the bottom four all season, Jackson Hastings will still enjoy a strong season guiding the side around the park.

The former Tiger will hit his straps early, registering over 15 try-assists for the season while Kalyn Ponga is in and out of the side. Don't be surprised if Hastings is nominated as captain in Ponga's absence, and proves to be their most integral signing in years.

37. Debutant galore

We'll see a stack of debutants across the NRL in 2023, but some names will capture the eyes more than other, becoming household names in their maiden season.

Paul Alamoti (Canterbury Bulldogs), Terrell Kalo Kalo (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Toni Tupouniua (Newcastle Knights), Blake Mozer (Brisbane Broncos) and Jonah Pezet (Melbourne Storm) will hit the ground running in 2023 as they finally taste first-grade football.

36. Josh Reynolds makes splash after securing top 30 deal

Engrained with Bulldogs' DNA, Josh Reynolds is a Belmore fan-favourite and has been rewarded with a minimum wage one-year deal with the club, and will spend it floating between NSW Cup and the No. 14 jersey.

While he won't have a huge impact on-field, Reynolds' presence will go a long way in shaping the club culture and getting the team up for each clash. The type of player who's impact can't be defined by tackles and try-assists.

35. NRLW Origin

Oh McCain, the Blues have done it again.

New South Wales will snatch a 2-0 series victory in the first ever two-game women's Origin series, and it'll be on the back Newcastle pair Millie Boyle and Caitlin Johnson, and don't be surprised if Jesse Southwell earns a call up.

The one-two punch of Emma Tonegato and Sam Bremner will be too much for Queensland to bare.

34. Buy of the year

There's a lot of key candidates this season with a rife of club changes, however it's just too hard to go past Apisai Koroisau joining the Wests Tigers.

The 2022 finals showcased his importance, games changing when the Fijian rake was injected into the game about 20-25 minutes into the contest. He'll take massive pressure off the halves with his playmaking, and bring their new world-class forwards into play.

33. Canterbury's climb falls short

They signed so much talent, two Grand Finalists in Viliame Kikau and Reed Mahoney, adding to the great combination that continues to bloom between Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr.

Despite their rise and newfound attacking flare, Canterbury's bottom eight scares will remain as they manage to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory on multiple occasions. A teething season before a breakout 2024.

32. Retirees

Despite interest from the Leigh Leopards, Jared Warea-Hargreaves will hang up the boots at the end of the 2023 season, and he won't be the only name finishing up this year.

Jordan Rapana, Wade Graham, Jake Granville, Jarrod Croker and Aaron Woods will all play their final NRL games this year, ushering a new wave of young talent through the competition.

31. O'Brien first coach sacked in 2023

There's a few names floating around in this field, however it'll be Adam O'Brien who gets the chop before any other coach this season.

A slow start from the Knights will compound O'Brien's woes as Ponga takes time to gel into the frontline. Justin Holbrook and Anthony Griffin will be looking over their shoulders, but they'll outlast the man that's been to four Grand Finals.