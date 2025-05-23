The Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters have reportedly resumed conversations about the potential immediate move of English star winger Dominic Young.

The try-scoring talent, who returns to first-grade this weekend thanks to Robert Toia's shock State of Origin debut, was in talks with the Newcastle Knights over an immediate move back to his first Australian club following is axing from first-grade by Trent Robinson.

Those talks eventually fell over though, with Robinson slamming the Knights for their unprofessional conduct, where they approached the tri-colours, then demanded the Roosters pay for a portion of Young's salary this year and next.

The Roosters had no intention of releasing Young, and despite Robinson seemingly settling on a new-look back five, he has repeated he will continue to work with Young in an effort to get him back into first-grade, after he was dropped for what appeared to be defensive and ball handling issues.

But now, News Corp are reporting the talks have resumed, with the Knights keen to see if they can find a way to bring Young back to the club.

The winger played his first 51 games in Australia for the Knights between 2021 and 2023, scoring 43 tries, and Adam O'Brien has since claimed Newcastle never wanted to lose Young.

That could ultimately see him wind up back in the Hunter, with Young not wanting to be sitting in reserve grade.

Newcastle, who have been on a salary cap clean out mission, may not have all that much left this year, but certainly do for 2026, with the club signing Dylan Brown, but set to lose a host of talent, led by Jackson Hastings who has been sitting in reserve grade on an $800,000 contract, and Jayden Brailey, who has already signed with the Canberra Raiders.

Young's height and pace are factors the Knights are lacking this year, with the Newcastle-based side scoring just 12.8 points per game so far in the campaign.

His move to the Knights could also free up salary cap for the Roosters, who already made a financial play this year in releasing Brandon Smith to the South Sydney Rabbitohs early as they seemingly clear room for the addition of Daly Cherry-Evans on a big pay day, and to upgrade a host of youngsters coming out of contract at either the end of this year of next.

The report suggests that the Round 14 bye had by the Roosters may be the ideal time for the move to happen for Young, however, the Knights will need to agree to pay all of his salary.