The Wests Tigers will reunite 2005 NRL premiership heroes Tim Sheens, Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah at the helm of the club.

It has been widely reported in recent days that Sheens would take over as head coach for 2023, following the axing of Michael Maguire earlier this year, and now it has been confirmed.

Sheens has been locked in on a two-year term as head coach, running through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, before Marshall takes over from Sheens as head coach in 2025, 2026 and 2027, having signed a five-year deal with the club.

Marshall has been working with the club in a consultancy and ambassador role this year, heavily involved with the pathways system out of Concord.

Farah, who was part of Michael Maguire's staff, will keep his job, however, the club gave no update on Brett Kimmorley, who has been tipped to remain as part of the club once he completes his tenure as interim coach.

Sheens will join Wayne Bennett as an elder statesman of the NRL coaching ranks, with both serving the same purpose - getting an assistant ready to take over. It's tipped Kristian Woolf could be the man in Redcliffe at the Dolphins to learn from Bennett.

Today's news gives Sheens just two years to get Marshall up to speed on everything NRL coaching before he hands over the reins of the club.

The 37-year-old, who will only be 39 when the first ball is kicked in 2025, has no coaching experience in first grade.

CEO Justin Pascoe said it would ultimately help take the club forward.

"This is about having Wests Tigers DNA surging through the club, and it’s about putting together a rock-solid coaching plan for the next five years," Pascoe said.

"This is a very clear path forward for this club and we are delighted to have Tim, Benji and Robbie reunited for the next phase of our club’s growth.

"Benji and Robbie are two of the most talented players this club has seen, and Tim’s coaching record speaks for itself.”