The Manly Sea Eagles have made the bombshell decision to axe Anthony Seibold just three games into the 2026 NRL season.\n\nManly, who squandered a lead in Round 1 against the 2025 minor premiers the Canberra Raiders to lose in golden point, have since let in more than 30 points against both the Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters.\n\nTheir performances were well below the standard expected, and, on the back of a disappointing 2025 campaign, the board have moved to axe him.\n\nThe club confirmed the news on Friday evening shortly after reports first broke.\n\n"The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles have today confirmed that Head Coach Anthony Seibold will depart the Club effective immediately," the club wrote.\n\n"The Sea Eagles thank Anthony for his service and contribution to the Club and wish him and his family all the best for the future.\n\n"The Club is disappointed with its start to the season but remains focused on making the 2026 season a success.\n\n"The Club will shortly confirm the appointment of an interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season."\n\nSeibold, speaking after Thursday night's loss that opened Round 4 against the Roosters, said he wasn't worried over his future given he was just three games into a two-year extension.\n\nIt means Manly will have to come up with a substantial payout for the coach, who is now exiting his third club, having previously had stints at the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos.\n\nSeibold, who picked up the wooden spoon during his time with Brisbane, has been with the Northern Beaches-based club since the start of the 2023 campaign, but has generally struggled to have the club perform as the roster would suggest.\n\nZero Tackle's Rugby League Coaching expert Lee Addison said there were no excuses for Manly's losses this year, and that the club had made the right call.\n\n"I was one of Seibold's biggest critics at the Broncos. I didn't like the way he got the job over other candidates and I have always questioned his coaching history in terms of success or lack of," Addison told us.\n\n"What happened at Brisbane happened, and he got them their first wooden spoon.\n\n"I also know he is an intelligent bloke though and I thought he would have learnt for his second go as a coach. Early on the signs were positive, but it has unraveled relatively quickly.\n\n"There have been no excuses for the three losses this year, or the manner they have lost them in."\n\nAssistant coach Jim Dymock is now the most likely man to take over as interim coach, while Kieran Foran is also on the 2026 coaching staff.\n\nManly will also need to work on finding a fulltime replacement, and potentially someone to start this year given the length of the season that still remains.\n\nThe Northern Beaches-based club may also make a last ditch effort for Hull KR coach Willie Peters, who today has reportedly informed his playing and support staff that he will leave at the end of the year to become the inaugural PNG Chiefs coach.