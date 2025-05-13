After winning the Las Vegas combine, Marcus D'Acre has officially signed with an NRL side as he continues to enhance his development in the 13-man code.

Aged 20, D'Acre has officially joined the Newcastle Knights until at least the end of 2026 after representing Canada and Hong Kong in the international arena in the 15-man code.

Already training with the Cronulla Sharks during a scrimmage session before their Round 1 match in Las Vegas, his signing comes after the club announced the arrival of Dylan Brown from the Parramatta Eels on a $14 million contract.

However, D'Acre will only cost the club $1,200 per week, being half-funded by the NRL and won't impact their salary cap.

Standing at an impressive 194cm, he is likely to play in the outside backs and will begin his development in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition.

“Marcus has been on my radar for quite a while, after I got a tip from former Dragons NRL player David Niu, who is based in the United States of America,” said the club's Head of Recruitment Peter O'Sullivan.

“He is a beautifully balanced athlete with speed and agility, who can beat people.

“Marcus also kicks goals at 85%, while we understand it will take him some time to learn the game and the increased levels of physicality, we believe he has the tools to go on much further in the NRL.

“He will learn his trade in Jersey Flegg and an NRL off season will significantly help his development.

“It's an exciting initiative from the NRL and we thank them for the opportunity to help Marcus progress through the Knights pathways on his rugby league journey.”