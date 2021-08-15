Jayden Nikorima has reportedly signed a new deal with the Melbourne Storm for 2022.

Brother of current New Zealand Warriors' utility Kodi, Jayden was once upon a time among the most talented youngsters in the game.

Part of the Brisbane Broncos' junior setup, the Palmerston North-born 24-year-old represented Queensland under 18s and the Australian Schoolboys teams during 2013.

He then went on to be a successful part of the successful Broncos National Youth Cup (Holden Cup) over the next two years, also playing for the Junior Kangaroos and Queensland under 20s team.

Named on the bench in the 2015 Holden Cup team of the year alongside the likes of Tom Trbojevic, Ashley Taylor and Tevita Pangai Junior, the future appeared bright for Nikorima.

Nikorima would go on to debut for the Sydney Roosters in 2016 after a change of clubs, however, played just seven games before spending much of 2017 at the Wyong Roos in the New South Wales Cup.

In December of 2017, Nikorima was sacked for off-field indiscretions and has since been in the rugby league wilderness.

He returned to action in 2019 with the Redcliffe Dolphins, and while barely playing in 2019 and 2020, has played three games back to back at five-eighth for the Dolphins in three straight wins, scoring a double during Round 13 against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Nikorima was again solid against the Ipswich Jets in yesterday's clash and has a try assist in each game he has played so far.

Now, it's being reported by The Daily Telegraph that Nikorima has signed a deal for 2022 with the Melbourne Storm.

While it may seem like an enormous gamble from the Storm, who generally won't sign anyone with an off-field history, they have reportedly been impressed with the turnaround from Nikorima, who told the Building Better Humans podcast he has been resilient in transforming his life.

“I have been resilient through my story and their club (Melbourne) is built on resilience,” he said.

“I think I fit the mould with their traits.

“Melbourne actually tried to sign me six years ago (from the Broncos) and when I first went for a meeting, they said if you don’t fit our club culture, you will soon get found out.

“It wasn’t meant to be back then, but I honestly feel Melbourne have a better version of me now.

“I am living proof that you aren’t your mistake.”

Melbourne scout Paul Bunn said he was at Redcliffe during the aforementioned game against Wynnum Manly a fortnight ago, and told The Daily Telegraph he was excellent on-field, but has also transformed himself off it.

“I didn’t know he was allowed to play Queensland Cup this year,” Bunn said.

“I thought he was still banned, but I was at Redcliffe watching and I thought what’s Jayden Nikorima doing out there?

“We cut up some vision and I was really impressed with what I saw.

“I know Jayden has had some off-field problems but we did more investigating into his personality and we were impressed with the work he has done to improve himself as a person.

“Jayden spoke really well and honestly about his journey to improve himself."