Jaeman Salmon's stint at the Penrith Panthers will come to a close at the end of the 2023 NRL season, with the Canterbury Bulldogs signing him to a two-year deal.

The contract means the off-contract Panthers' utility will shift to Belmore for at least the 2024 and 2025 NRL seasons.

Salmon has been a key part of Ivan Cleary's side in recent times, playing in 25 games last season, including the grand final win over the Parramatta Eels.

He has already played 15 games this year and brings considerable utility value for Cleary, with Salmon able to play in the halves or forwards.

His move to the Panthers came ahead of the 2021 season after the first two seasons of his career saw just a combined 17 games at the Parramatta Eels.

His signing at Belmore comes on the back of the club confirming interest in Connor Watson, and officially signing Blake Taaffe on Monday.

"Jaeman has developed into a highly skilled NRL quality player," Bulldogs general manager of football Phil Gould said in a club statement.

"He's been in the best system in the country with the Penrith Panthers and will bring that work ethic, experience and expertise to the Bulldogs in the coming seasons."

All up, Salmon has managed 59 NRL games since his 2018 debut and could push for a permanent move back into the halves - his preferred position - upon his arrival at Belmore, although will have plenty of stiff competition.

On top of the signing of Taaffe, the Bulldogs already have a number of stars on halves on their roster, with the recently signed Toby Sexton joined by Matt Burton and Karl Oloapu as options for next year.

The move to sign Salmon leaves the Bulldogs with just three roster spots left for 2024.