Days after reports emerged that Knights playmaker Kurt Mann is being offered to several clubs, teammate Adam Clune could be set to follow him out the door.

In the midst of a rebuild, Super League club Hull FC are on the lookout for a new halfback to partner England 9s international Jacob Trueman in the halves. This comes after the coach, Tony Smith, confirmed the departure of Jake Clifford to the North Queensland Cowboys for the 2024 season.

As reported by Hull Live, the club's top target is supposedly out-of-favour and off-contract Newcastle Knights halfback Adam Clune.

After playing 18 first-grade games last season for the Knights, he has fallen down the pecking order and has yet to make his debut with the club for this season. Instead, Clune is being used as the halfback for their NSW Cup side.

Debuting for the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2020, he would spend two seasons there before joining the Knights at the beginning of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, he didn't have the best time at the club in his maiden season as they finished 14th on the NRL ladder, comfortably missing the finals.

This isn't the first time Clune has been linked with a move overseas to the Super League. Near the end of the 2022 season, The Daily Telegraph reported that he knocked back an offer from the Warrington Wolves to remain in Newcastle.

While Clune may have emerged as the number one target for the club, it is understood that Hull is keeping tabs on a number of halves options and have not made an offer to Clune as of yet.

If he does end up joining, he will become the third Knights player to join in the last two seasons, following Jake Clifford and Tex Hoy.

