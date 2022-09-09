He’s free to talk to rival clubs from November 1, but Newcastle Knights half Adam Clune has confirmed he won’t be joining outgoing teammates Tex Hoy and Sauaso Sue in the Super League next season.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Clune has knocked back an offer from the Warrington Wolves to join the club’s rebuild in 2023. It’s believed his decision may have been affected by recent revelations that Jake Clifford may not remain in Newcastle after falling out of favour with coach Adam O’Brien.

Though the club has already secured the services of former Bronco Tyson Gamble to replace the departing Anthony Milford, the uncertainty around Clifford is causing problems for the club’s reported pursuit of Luke Brooks – and Clune could be the beneficiary.

With Clune on significantly less money than Clifford, retaining his services won’t impede the club’s ability to make a big-money offer like the retention of Clifford would.

Though the pair started the season together as the Knights’ halves combo, Clifford has struggled to retain his place after injuries and Milford’s arrival.

The news will come as a blow to Warrington, who endured a disastrous campaign that saw them finish in 11th place – their poorest result since the 1988/89 season.

Though they finished the year with a win against highly-fancied Salford, and have also secured the services of Clune's former St George Illawarra Dragons teammate Matt Dufty, the road back to the top still looks very long for the blue and yellow.