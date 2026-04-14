South Sydney Rabbitohs star halfback Jamie Humphreys has revealed he is open to moving across the country if a deal can't be worked out with his current home.

Based at Maroubra since leaving the Manly Sea Eagles, Humphreys, originally seen as a utility, came from nowhere to claim the club's number seven jumper at the start of 2025.

Hanging onto it for the year when fit ahead of a number of options including Lewis Dodd, Humphreys has again started there this year.

The number seven is off-contract at the end of 2026 and it was only a month ago that negotiations were believed to be well progressed between the club and player.

But things have changed, and it's understood those negotiations are currently on pause owing to salary cap constraints at the Rabbitohs who have added Payne Haas to their roster for 2027, signed David Fifita from the Gold Coast Titans for this year and have a number of other big-money deals already in play, led by those for Origin stars Cameron Murray and Latrell Mitchell.

Humphreys told the media on Tuesday that his priority is to remain at South Sydney.

“I love this squad. I love being here. I love the fans. I love representing the history of the club and what it means to put on the South Sydney number seven jersey,” Humphreys said on Tuesday per Fox Sports.

“It's a big job to fill and it's one that I feel like I'm getting more comfortable in every week. Still sort of new in my career and feeling really comfortable and growing in confidence each week.

“And long-term I'd love to stay here."

Humphreys admitted he would have no issues making the move if it came to it though.

“Oh yeah, of course," he revealed when quizzed.

“It's an interesting prospect with your team coming in. What they're building there seems really special, and I'm sure they'll succeed. I've got no doubt about that with Mal leading from the front there.

“Like I said, I'm focused on my job here at Souths but of course those things are going to come up in the future as well.”

The star's admission will perk the ears of the Bears, who currently have 16 players signed and are desperate for more talent heading into their inaugural season.

The move across the country has, to this stage, been a hard sell for the game's elite talent, and as it stands, Tyran Wishart and Toby Sexton are likely to be their first halves combination.

Mal Meninga and his recruitment staff still have a number of months to sign more players, and are believed to have plenty of irons in the fire, but they will need to act quickly to build a competitive squad.

The Dolphins faced similar challenges heading into their first season, but managed to finish just outside the top eight under the coaching of Wayne Bennett.