Former Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien will not be taking some time away from rugby league after his disastrous end with the 2025 wooden spooners.

After departing the Knights just a few weeks ago, it seems O'Brien is set for yet another coaching role.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Manly Sea Eagles are set to snatch up the discarded Knights coach and will pair him alongside Anthony Seibold.

Seibold ended the year as one of the coaches under the most pressure. However, Sea Eagles chairman Scott Penn has made clear he supports the struggling coach's vision, indicating his job is safe.

With Sea Eagles assistant coach Steven Hales departing for the Knights, O'Brien slots in as his replacement.

While O'Brien's appointment could be viewed as a potential succession plan in Manly, reports indicate otherwise, with Willie Peters being thrown up as the likely successor to Seibold once his two-year contract expires.

This leaves O'Brien in the role of an assistant for the foreseeable future, which is likely a welcome one considering the stresses he endured leading the charge in the Hunter.

The Sea Eagles are yet to formally announce O'Brien's arrival in the Northern Beaches, but they are expected to do so soon.