Adam O'Brien has been the most talked about man in rugby league in recent weeks, with many believing his days are numbered as the head coach of the Newcastle Knights.

The under-pressure coach has opened up on the recent speculation, following reports earlier this week that his job safety was wearing thin.

"[The reports that I was on the outer were] a bit of a shock on Monday, but since then, I can honestly say, I haven't let it consume me one bit," he told Nine.

"That will not affect my ability to do my job for the team and the club, and I won't let that get in the way of anything. Since Monday, it was business as usual."

He admitted that while he has steered his focus toward the job at hand, the media speculation has been somewhat difficult to overcome.

"Dealing in speculation from media outlets isn't helpful.

"It's not ideal for your loved ones and family, and friends; it affects them.

"I wouldn't be human if you [don't] get a little bit sick of being kicked in the guts."

Despite the troubles, he is adamant that he can focus on bringing success to Newcastle, declaring his commitment to the club's vision.

"I'm as committed as I was [on] day one. It's been my greatest honour to be the coach of the club; I haven't lost that love for the club, the town and playing group," he said.

"I'm connected to the group, we've been through some successful times, and been through some real adversity. Until I'm told otherwise, that will be my mindset."

O'Brien and the Knights take on the New Zealand Warriors at 4:05pm (AEST).