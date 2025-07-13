The NSWRL have confirmed Laurie Daley will still coach the Blues next year despite a dismal performance in Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series.\r\n\r\nComing into the series with the better team on paper, and having won Game 1 in Brisbane despite being below their best, an adaptable Billy Slater made personnel and tactical changes to ensure the Maroons notched a famous series win.\r\n\r\nDespite dominating a number of the key statistical areas during the decider on Wednesday evening in Sydney, Daley's Blues couldn't find a way to register enough points in the game and fell short against a Maroons side who put on one of the complete performances in the history of Origin.\r\n\r\n\u00bb RELATED: 3 safe, 14 spots in question: The state of play for the Blues in 2026\r\n\r\nWith Daley questioned for his team selections, his post-match comments where he indicated the playing group didn't need to change, and his tactics during the series, the pressure from fans for his job to change hands for 2026 has been immense, but NSWRL CEO Dave Trodden told Code Sports that they were not going to terminate Daley, now in his second stint as a head coach.\r\n\r\n"Laurie is contracted for next year and we don't break contracts," Trodden was quoted by the publication.\r\n\r\n"He was devastated after the game, and we're all disappointed.\r\n\r\n"But you don't achieve sustained success by constantly chopping and changing your coach. You settle on a plan, put processes in place and stick to it. That's what we'll be doing."\r\n\r\nDaley, who previously coached the Blues in five previous series, now has a record of just one win from six series, and has been out-coached more often than he hasn't at the representative level.\r\n\r\nIt has led to calls for the likes of Des Hasler, Geoff Toovey or Justin Holbrook to take over for next year, but Daley, who brought Craig Bellamy in as his advisor for this series, has another 12 months to run on his NSWRL contract and will seemingly get a second chance to bring success south of the Tweed.\r\n\r\n\u00bb RELATED: Five options who SHOULD replace Laurie Daley as NSW Blues coach\r\n\r\nThe Blues, who won the series last year under Michael Maguire, are also likely hesitant about having their third coach in three seasons, with Maguire giving up the job to return to full-time coaching in the NRL at the Brisbane Broncos.