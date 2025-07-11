Another year, another Blues Origin series loss. Three out of the four years have seen the State of Origin shield sit north of Tweed.
For four of the past six years, fans in sky blue have had to cop the "QUEENSLANDER" chant. Every year, we hear the same old "NSW don't get Origin".
Well, up until the appointment of Laurie Daley as coach (again), I'd have disagreed.
Unfortunately, the second we saw Daley standing there in the press conference, unveiled as coach, it became apparent. NSW don't get Origin ...
QLD'ers laughed at us. NSW fans threw their arms up in "what the..." at the news.
Yet the Blues still entered the series decider as $1.40 favourites. 82,000+ fans packed into Accor Stadium to see Nathan Cleary lead the state to a second straight Origin series.
Unfortunately, a series of downright awful selection decisions, combined with a terrible game plan and QLD's ability to play football, resulted in a horror night for those of us in Blue. Another series loss as heavy as home favourites.
Simply put, NSW were outcoached. They were out thought. Out enthused! Out selected, if that's a thing.
Yet Laurie Daley still had the nerve to sit there in the post-match and say he believes he's the man for the job. After offering up a hundred excuses, mind you.
Well, as you've probably guessed by now, I am not a fan of Daley. At all. The fact he hasn't yet been sacked and made to send individual apologies to fans almost insults me.
Despite rumours that the NSWRL board is set to re-appoint the multiple-time series losing failure, I am hoping that common sense prevails and a replacement is sought.
Below are just five better options than Laurie Daley. Culling this down from 125 was difficult, but we got there:
5. Geoff Toovey
I'm going to say it right now, if I were the decision maker, I'd have gone with Geoff Toovey last time. I'd certainly have his appointment finalised by the time this publishes.
Toovey has everything Daley has and then some. Passionate NSW Origin great. He literally bled for his state on multiple occasions.
Toovey has something that Daley doesn't have, though. NRL coaching experience. He was turfed from his job at Manly to bring in Trent Barrett. They didn't end well.
Unfortunately, Toovey has never been able to land another NRL gig. I know his stint in England didn't go well, but Bradford? C'mon!
Toovey would inspire players just as much, dare I say much more, than Daley and can draw on experience that Daley can't.
I'd also back Toovey to clean out the NSW backroom of the old, recycled former players who have overseen multiple series losses.
Plus, if for some reason the Blues did lose again on the back of a 7-0 Ashley Klein penalty count, the press conference would be very enjoyable!
