The New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) has cancelled nine competitions for 2020 as a result of coronavirus crisis.

The leagues called off are the Jersey Flegg Cup (Under 20s), UNE SG Ball Cup (Under 18s), Laurie Daley Cup (Under 18s), Harvey Norman Tarsha Gale Cup (Under 18s women), UNE Harold Matthews Cup (Under 16s), Andrew Johns Cup (Under 16s), Women’s Country Championships and Men’s Under 23s Country Championships.

No decision has been made on the Ron Massey Cup, Sydney Shield and the Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership and community leagues.

NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said the decision was forced under the revised medical advice from government health officials and experts and various travel bans across Australia and New Zealand.

“It is devastating for everyone involved but the advice has changed dramatically since we suspended these competitions nine days ago,” Trodden told nswrl.com.au.

“We have an obligation to be part of the solution for this pandemic, both for the Rugby League community and also for the community more generally. This view was uppermost in the minds of the Board.

“The likelihood of a shortened season in which to conduct the bigger competitions like Canterbury Cup NSW and Jersey Flegg Cup was also a factor as the narrow window of opportunity to resume and complete the competitions meant it was not viable to go ahead.

“This issue is not as big of a concern for some of our other competitions and community football that can still be conducted over a shortened timeframe or as gala days or mini carnivals.”