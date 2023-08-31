NSW U19s hooker Tyler Moriarty has signed a two-year contract extension with the Sydney Roosters that will see him join the club's top 30 roster for 2024 and 2025.

The 20-year-old Central Coast junior is currently in the middle of rehabbing an injury he sustained this year. However, last year saw him represent the U19s NSW Blues, and see him transition from the Roosters SG Ball side into the Jersey Flegg team.

Before being injured, Moriarty appeared in nine games for the Roosters NSW Cup team. During these games, he scored one try, provided one try assist and two line-break assists and made 277 tackles (95.2 per cent efficiency) and 283 total running meters (averaging 31 per game).

Admitting he learnt the most from training alongside club icons Jake Friend and Mitchell Aubusson, Moriarty will join Jake Turpin and Connor Watson as the third dummy-half option at the club and will be looking to etch his name into the club's history.

“Its great to know the club have faith in me and I am looking forward to repaying that faith with a big preseason and establishing myself within the squad and paying attention to some of the players that have been there and done it for a lot longer than me," Moriarty said after penning the extension via Map Sports.

"It's also very exciting to get to train under a coaching staff like we have, every single day and if I keep putting in the work hopefully I will get rewarded with an opportunity to play.”

“Tyler has been in our system for a while now and has progressed really well to this point. We are looking forward to see how he progresses through the next phase of his development," a spokesperson for the Roosters said via Map Sports, the sports management company that represents Moriarty.

Embed from Getty Images