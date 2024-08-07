The NSW Cup will enter Round 23 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
In: Antioch Faitala-Mariner, Brock Parker, Ethyn Martin, Jezaiah Funa-Itua, William Lewis
Out: Araz Nanva, Jock Brazel, Joshua Lynn, Matt Doorey, Max Tupou, Saxon Pryke
1. Zac Cini
2. Lorenzo Mulitalo
3. Ethyn Martin
4. Morgan Harper
5. Isaac Lumelume
6. Meni Luke
7. Ethan Sanders
8. Ofahiki Ogden
9. Matt Arthur
10. Makahesi Makatoa
11. William Lewis
12. Toni Mataele
13. Brock Parker
Interchange
14. Antioch Faitala-Mariner
15. Jezaiah Funa-Itua
16. Kyle Cassel
17. Reece Alderton
In: David Fale, Isaiah Iongi, Luron Patea
Out: Nick Murphy, Riley Wake, Samuel Lane
1. Isaiah Iongi
2. Asu Kepaoa
3. Tyrone Peachey
4. David Fale
5. Daeon Amituanai
6. Jack Cole
7. Brad Schneider
8. Jordan Grant
9. Luke Sommeton
10. Austin Dias
11. Riley Price
12. Zac Lipowicz
13. Luron Patea
Interchange
14. Soni Luke
15. Niko Apelu
16. Falefa Letoi
17. Sione Fonua
Reserves
18. Harrison Hassett