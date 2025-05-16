NSW coach John Strange has made his feelings known regarding the prospect of inviting the Women's State of Origin to Vegas.

The event has been a monumental success in its first two years, with stars from the NRL, NRLW, and Super League all making the trip to Sin City to compete at Allegiant Stadium.

Strange, father of footy stars Ethan Strange and Jasmine Strange, has backed calls to bring the Women's State of Origin to Vegas, saying the series is a must-have.

"I think it's really important that they're [women's match] in there every year," Strange told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's a great spectacle, not just for Australia but for the world. But obviously, a bit of thought needs to go into making sure it's a good product."

The Jillaroos took on England in their Vegas clash earlier in the year, with the Australian girls flogging their English rivals 94-0. ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys admitted the women's match would be slashed from the lineup moving forward, much to the dismay of NRLW fans.

"I think it's clear now that everyone knows that the domestic comp in NRLW is a lot stronger than the domestic comp in England, the Super League," the NSW coach conceded.

"Whether it's an Origin game or the two grand finalists from the previous year, I'd be happy either way. If I'm Origin coach, I'd get to go to Vegas."

Strange admitted that he agrees with the NRL's decision to scrap the women's match in 2026, but was keen for it to be revised eventually.

"I think if they took it away for a year… but then rethought about it and actually put it back in the next year in a better format, then sometimes you've got to take a step backwards to go forwards.

"If they do that, but as long as they rethink it and put a good product out there the following year, I think it will kick on."

John Strange led his NSW squad to a series win in last nights State of Origin clash, beating the QLD Maroons 26-6.