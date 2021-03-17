Manly have announced the signing of Warriors hooker Karl Lawton until the end of the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old was released from his final year with the Warriors and will now call Brookvale home for the next two seasons.

Unfortunately for Manly, Lawton remains sidelined for a majority of the 2021 season due to an Achilles injury, with an expected return date scheduled for Round 12.

“Karl brings plenty of added depth and experience as a hooker,’’ said Sea Eagles Recruitment Officer, Noel Cleal told the club website.

Lawton has played a total of 45 NRL games with the Titans and Warriors, beginning in 2016.