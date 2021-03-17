AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 05: Karl Lawton of the Warriors passes the ball out during the round nine NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium on May 5, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Manly have announced the signing of Warriors hooker Karl Lawton until the end of the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old was released from his final year with the Warriors and will now call Brookvale home for the next two seasons.

Unfortunately for Manly, Lawton remains sidelined for a majority of the 2021 season due to an Achilles injury, with an expected return date scheduled for Round 12.

“Karl brings plenty of added depth and experience as a hooker,’’ said Sea Eagles Recruitment Officer, Noel Cleal told the club website.

Lawton has played a total of 45 NRL games with the Titans and Warriors, beginning in 2016.

  1. Well they’ve excelled themselves this time, signing a hooker with an Achilles injury who was released from TWO unsuccessful clubs who is ruled out till round 12…WTF