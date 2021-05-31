Cronulla have emerged as the frontrunners to land off-contract Storm veteran Dale Finucane, per Wide World of Sports’ The Mole.

Finucane previously opened up on his future as the Storm’s strict salary could see the 29-year-old squeezed out of Victoria.

The Origin forward told NRL.com that he will be “considering all options” as he weighs up a decision for 2022 and beyond.

There obviously are some salary cap issues. It’s something I would like to have sorted as soon as possible,” Finucane said.

“I’ve had some conversations with some other clubs. I’ve spoke to a few people at other clubs. But as it is at the moment I haven’t had a term or monetary figure.”

It is understood that as many as four NRL clubs have shown interest in Finucane, with the Sharks currently favourites to land the lock’s signature.

The Dragons, Cowboys, Bulldogs and Tigers have previously been linked to the Melbourne co-captain.

Melbourne are keen to retain Finucane to aid their developing forward crop for the future, but the New South Welshman would likely need to take a pay-cut to do so.

Incoming Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon is looking to build on his roster for when he arrives in the Shire hot-seat in 2022, with Cronulla already having Dragons forward Cameron McInnes join at this season’s end.

Fitzgibbon was reportedly seen meeting with off-contract Melbourne fullback Nicho Hynes on the weekend and also holds a strong relationship with Finucane given their extensive time together with the NSW Blues.

Cronulla are set to free up a large portion of their 2022 budget with 13 players unsigned past this year, including high-priced names such as Josh Dugan, Aaron Woods and Matt Moylan.