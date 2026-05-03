South Sydney suffered a significant injury blow during their clash with Newcastle, with centre Jack Wighton confirmed not to return to the game after suffering a suspected radius fracture to his forearm.

The injury occurred during a tackle involving Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga, with Ponga's body weight coming down directly onto Wighton's forearm.

The radius is the bone that runs along the thumb side of the forearm, and medical staff were able to identify where the fracture is suspected to have occurred.

If scans confirm a break, Wighton is staring down a recovery timeline of one to two months, a significant blow for a Rabbitohs side in the top four.

The club is expected to provide a further update once imaging results are available.