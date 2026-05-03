The Dragons' nightmare season is threatening to get messier, and Parramatta are ready to take full advantage.\n\nWith St George Illawarra anchored to the bottom of the ladder and their finals hopes already a distant memory, The Daily Telegraph reports that the Eels are expected to turn the screws and make a renewed play for the star back-rower Jaydn Su'A before the June 30 transfer deadline.\n\nThe Dragons lost Su'A to the Eels from the 2027 season on a three-year deal.\n\nThe Red V initially believed that the negotiations for an extension to keep Su'A would be easier because they had signed Keaon Koloamatangi in the off-season.\n\nFor Parramatta, the sums are straightforward. Jason Ryles' side has the cap space to absorb Su'A without breaking a sweat.\n\nThe former State of Origin enforcer would inject some much-needed punch into a roster that has been searching for answers of its own.