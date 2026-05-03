ROUND 9
MATCH LIVE   
H1
 2026-05-03T08:15:00Z 
0
-
6
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NQL WON
 2026-05-01T08:00:00Z 
12
-
28
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
DOL WON
 2026-05-01T10:00:00Z 
28
-
10
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
CBR WON
 2026-05-02T05:00:00Z 
12
-
28
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NZW WON
 2026-05-02T07:30:00Z 
14
-
36
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
SYD WON
 2026-05-02T09:30:00Z 
38
-
24
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NEW WON
 2026-05-03T04:00:00Z 
42
-
38
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
CRO WON
 2026-05-03T06:05:00Z 
52
-
10
Ocean Protect Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
ROUND 9
MATCH LIVE   
H1
 2026-05-03T08:15:00Z 
0
-
6
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NQL WON
 2026-05-01T08:00:00Z 
12
-
28
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
DOL WON
 2026-05-01T10:00:00Z 
28
-
10
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
CBR WON
 2026-05-02T05:00:00Z 
12
-
28
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NZW WON
 2026-05-02T07:30:00Z 
14
-
36
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
SYD WON
 2026-05-02T09:30:00Z 
38
-
24
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NEW WON
 2026-05-03T04:00:00Z 
42
-
38
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
CRO WON
 2026-05-03T06:05:00Z 
52
-
10
Ocean Protect Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎