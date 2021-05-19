Melbourne Storm veteran Dale Finucane has conceded his future at AAMI Park is facing an unclear path, with as many as four rivals clubs circling the Origin forward.

As reported by NRL.com, Finucane is facing the possible reality of being squeezed out of the Storm’s camp due to the club’s straining salary cap.

The Dragons, Cowboys, Bulldogs and Tigers are understood to be keen on acquiring the services of the 29-year-old, who has revealed he was already held talks with interested suitors.

Despite the departure of star winger Josh Addo-Carr at season’s end, Melbourne will face a tight budget ahead of next year with the required retentions of star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and gun hooker Harry Grant matched with the signing of Xavier Coates from the Broncos from 2022.

Finucane is one of 11 players in purple yet to sign with the reigning premiers for next season, with Origin outside-back Brenko Lee defecting the Storm for the Broncos at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

Felise Kaufusi currently holds an option in his favour to continue his spell with the Storm past this year, while second-string fullback Nicho Hynes is likely to be one of the NRL’s most coveted off-contract names in the coming months.

With the Storm having many key figures to retain, Finucane admits that he could be a casualty of the club’s financial pressures.

“I’m certainly considering all options,” Finucane told NRL.com.

“I had that preliminary conversation at the beginning of the year in regards to the club wanting to keep me here.

“But there obviously are some salary cap issues. It’s something I would like to have sorted as soon as possible.

“I’ve had some conversations with some other clubs. I’ve spoke to a few people at other clubs. But as it is at the moment I haven’t had a term or monetary figure.

“It is certainly a juggling act. What the club’s done for me and on the flip side of that, every club does have a salary cap.”

Finucane reflected on the number of players that departed Victoria at the end of Melbourne’s historic 2016 season, whilst revealing his desires to have his plans concrete in a somewhat urgent manner.

“Looking back to say our 2016 grand final side, there were five people that had to be moved on from that side purely from a salary cap perspective. So I understand the nature of the business.

“It’s something I’d like to have sorted as soon as possible.”

The Storm co-captain will lead to the nation’s capital this weekend to face the Raiders in hope of improving on their 8-2 record.