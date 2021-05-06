Storm lock Dale Finucane is understood to be weighing up his options for 2022, reportedly meeting with two rival clubs as Melbourne battle with a straining salary cap situation.

As reported by NRL.com’s Dan Walsh, the 29-year-old has fielded interest from two sides while the Cowboys, Tigers and Bulldogs have the NSW forward in their sights.

Finucane’s priority is to remain in Victoria and play out his career in purple, however desires of a three to four-year extension may not match the Storm’s available offers when both parties meet at the negotiation table.

The Storm co-captain has played 137 matches under Craig Bellamy since arriving from Belmore ahead of the 2015 season and has featured at Origin level on four occasions in the past two years.

Finucane remains as one of several key re-signings for the Storm, with Nicho Hynes and Brenko Lee also off-contract, while hooker Brandon Smith has been heavily linked to a move north.

Melbourne will already face a major hit to begin the 2022 season, with star winger Josh Addo-Carr departing for Canterbury at the end of this season.

The club have looked to combat the Origin flyer’s departure, with Broncos young gun Xavier Coates on the Storm’s radar.