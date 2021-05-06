Cronulla star Shaun Johnson has reportedly been placed on offer to Super Clubs as he begins to weigh up his future in the NRL.

The New Zealand international is unlikely to remain at the Shire past 2021 as his contract expires at season’s end, while the Sharks look to lure Souths skipper Adam Reynolds on a lucrative three-year deal.

Johnson has gained strong interest from the Brisbane Broncos, who are one of several sides desperate to land a big-name halfback. However, Reynolds is also seen as a priority signing for the men at Red Hill.

According to The Hull Daily Mail, Johnson’s services have been made available for clubs abroad, with several English sides likely to put forward offers for the 30-year-old.

Currently penned to a deal worth close to $1 million-per-year, Johnson is likely to face a significant pay decrease in his next contract, with the Sharks reportedly putting forward an offer in the range of $400,000.

That price would suggest several Super League clubs could match or better that of interested NRL sides, with Johnson’s international experience unparalleled to those residing in Europe.

The Daily Telegraph have reported that Johnson could opt for a code switch to Rugby should he fail to receive an offer to match his desires.

Super League playmaking duo Aidan Sezer and Gareth Widdop have been placed on offer to NRL clubs in hope of returning down under.