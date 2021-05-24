Canterbury could be ready to tune their attention to inexperienced Broncos duo Cory Paix and Kobe Hetherington, per Fox Sports’ George Clarke.

Hetherington made his NRL debut over the weekend, playing a formidable role off the bench and at lock in the Broncos’ shock 34-16 victory over the Roosters in Sydney.

Paix, who made his debut last year, has played 13 games in the maroon and gold and is yet to feature at senior level this year.

TRANSFER NEWS: Dragons set sights on Storm star as fullback is set for exit

The pair have flourished in the QLD Cup this season with Souths Logan and reportedly impressed Bulldogs football boss Peter Sharp and chairman John Khoury, who were present at Davies Park.

According to Clarke’s report, the Canterbury heads were on lookout at the Magpies’ clash with the PNG Hunters during their stay in Brisbane for Magic Round, as Paix and Hetherington both played key parts in the 48-14 victory.

Hetherington managed a double in the win – opening the scoring while Cory Paix added the Magpies’ second try of the day.

Embed from Getty Images

Paix was instrumental from dummy-half, a position the Bulldogs have made clear is an area they will look to bolster for next season.

The 21-year-old is currently contracted at Red Hill until the end of next season, while Hetherington is penned to a development deal.