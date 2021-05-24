St George Illawarra have reportedly informed star fullback Matt Dufty that he is free to leave Kogarah at season’s end.

As reported by Channel Nine’s Danny Weidler, the Dragons are set to move Dufty on as they turn their attentions to gun Melbourne Storm fullback Nicho Hynes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dufty is currently unsigned past this season and is sidelined for an indefinite period after suffering a shoulder injury during Magic Round, which already placed his future in the Red V in doubt.

TRANSFER NEWS: Knights nearing double mid-season swoop

Speaking on 100% Footy, Weidler revealed that Dufty’s time with the Saints is now nearing an end.

“It’s my understanding that Matt Dufty has been told by the Dragons that he is free to go. I don’t think they want him for next year,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The information I’ve got is that he’s been told they don’t want him and ‘go look around’.

BREAKING: Understand that Matt Dufty has been told by Dragons he is not going to be signed by the club. Broke the news on @100percentfooty last night – believe the club chasing Nicho Hynes. @NRLonNine @9NewsSyd will discuss on @BigSportsBrekky — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) May 24, 2021

“They’ve had a chance to re-sign him for a while now at the Dragons and they’ve decided not to.”

Dufty has played 77 matches for the Dragons since making his debut in 2017, where he has gone on to score 36 tries during his time in the Red V.

Despite his latest injury setbacks, the 25-year-old is sure to gain interest from a number of rival clubs given the limited amount of fullbacks set to hit the open market.

Hynes is one ready-made fullback that is sure to be highly-coveted this year as he looks to gain a starting role in the NRL.

Currently out-of-favour to superstar No.1 Ryan Papenhuyzen, Hynes has shown plenty of upside when stepping in place of the injured Clive Churchill medallist.

The Broncos are one of many keen runners in the race to land Hynes’ signature, with a decision on his future no closer.