Amid confusion at Brad Fittler's NSW Blues selections, specifically Jack Wighton starting at centre, Damien Cook has revealed the Blues' backup plan if injuries occur.

The Blues have a dearth of talent. However, the pieces don't shift around as smoothly as the QLD Maroons if injuries take a toll. With Ben Hunt starting and Harry Grant on the bench, the changes are clear if a playmaker goes down in the Queensland camp.

It's a bit more complicated for the Blues.

Whether Grant will enter at hooker or lock, neither he nor Hunt will need to play the entire match. That isn't the case for Damien Cook.

"I see myself as an 80-minute player,” Cook said on Fox Sports' NRL 360.

“That is how it has been the last couple of Origin series as well, we have got people who can play in that position as well if needed.

Concerning the Queensland selector's choice to use Grant's impact off the bench, Cook wasn't surprised.

“Obviously touch wood no injuries or anything like that but they have normally had a couple of hookers each time as well, it is just the style of play they have gone for," Cook said.

“I really like Ben Hunt at nine as well. He has got a great kicking game and he is going to try and use that to swing momentum, then Harry obviously will do his thing when he comes on.

Asked who could play hooker for NSW if Cook goes down, there was no definitive answer.

“There is a couple, Jack Wighton there, we’ve got Cameron Murray and we have got Luai as well, so we can move different people around to different positions to fit them in. Obviously we have Critta (Crichton) on the bench as well,” Cook said.

“Every time I have come into camp there has always been back-ups no matter what is going to happen.”