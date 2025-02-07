The Newcastle Knights NRLW have confirmed that star forward Hannah Southwell has been granted an immediate release from the remainder of her contract.

Originally contracted until the end of the 2025 NRLW season with club options in her deal for 2026 and 2027, Southwell is now on the lookout for a new team

Joining the Knights in 2022 following stints with the St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters NRLW, she has has represented the NSW Sky Blues on four occasions and made two appearances for the Australian Jillaroos.

“I love this Club, and I always will, it's just time for something different and to push myself,” said Southwell, who's younger sister Jesse remains contracted at the club.

“This is a mutually beneficial outcome for both parties. I've made best friends for life in Newcastle, this is my home, and it always will be.

“I would like to wish the Club and my teammates nothing but the best for the future.

“Thank you to the fans and supporters, my coaches, physios and people behind the scenes, you have all been second to none and I leave with great memories.”

The bombshell announcement from the 25-year-old comes less than three months after her now former teammate Tamika Upton was granted a release from the Knights to return home and play for the Brisbane Broncos NRLW.

“Hannah has been a wonderful player for the Knights, including captaining the team to the 2023 NRLW premiership,” said Knights Director of Football Peter Parr.

“The Newcastle Knights would like to thank Hannah for her time with the Club and wish her all the best for the future.”