A four-time NRLW premiership winner and 2023 NRLW Dally M medallist, Tamika Upton, has confirmed her new club after being granted an early release from her contract with the Newcastle Knights NRLW.

After attracting interest from the Gold Coast Titans NRLW and North Queensland Cowboys NRLW, Upton has decided to return home and sign a three-year contract with the Brisbane Broncos NRLW.

Her return comes five years after she departed the club for the Knights, having guided the Red Hill-based outfit to the 2019 and 2020 NRLW premierships.

Upton's accolades also include back-to-back Karyn Murphy medals for being named the Player of the Match in the NRLW Grand Final, and has represented the QLD Maroons and Australia Jillaroos.

"I'm very excited to return home to my family and, in particular, the club where I started, with all the girls that I started with – it's really gone full circle," Upton said in a statement.

"I've watched all the games closely, and I've had some of my really good friends still playing for the Broncos, so I've even gone to Sydney to watch their games live when I've been able to, I've loved still supporting them while I've been away.

"Family is extremely important to me, so it means the world to be closer to them and near my sister living in Brisbane, and it's just a quick flight home (to Rocky).

"I'm really excited to be working under Princey, I've got a few touch connections from back in the day and worked with him at the Auckland Nines when he was on staff - he's really taken the Broncos program to the next level alongside Paul Dyer.

"It would be incredible to win a third premiership with the Broncos. I'm sure Princey will get the girls together and talk about our goals and values and what we need to do to achieve them as a team – I can't wait to be back."

Likely to be gifted the No.1 jumper in her return to Brisbane, this will see Hayley Maddick shifted back to the interchange bench as a utility. This is due to Julia Robinson and Stacey Waaka having cemented their spots on the wing.

"It's a special day for not only Tamika and her family, but the Brisbane Broncos – she is the best in the game," Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy added.

"To be bringing one of our ‘original' Premiership winners home, after watching her ply her trade on the biggest stages since she left, is terrific.

"Most importantly, she's coming home closer to family, and that's what matters most."

She will arrive at the Brisbane Broncos NRLW in the New Year.