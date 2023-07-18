The first ten-team season in the NRLW has arrived, with the North Queensland Cowboys, Wests Tigers, Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders joining the competition for the first time.
Two of those sides - the Sharks and Raiders - get their season underway against each other on Sunday afternoon in the Shire.
The other two new sides both face derbies, with the Cowboys playing in the first game of the season against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday, and the Tigers taking on the Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon.
In the other games, foundation clubs the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters will face off in a standalone game on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday evening, while earlier in the day the St George Illawarra Dragons will travel to face the Newcastle Knights.
Here are all the Round 1 teams.
1. Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys
Gold Coast Titans
1. Evania Pelite 2. Destiny Mino-Sinapati 3. Jaime Chapman 4. Niall Williams-guthrie 5. Emily Bass 6. Taliah Fuimaono 7. Chantay Kiria-Ratu 8. Shannon Mato 9. Lauren Brown 10. Jessika Elliston 11. Zara Canfield 12. Shaylee Bent 13. Georgia Hale
Interchange: 14. Brittany Breayley-Nati 15. Stephanie Hancock 16. Hailee-Jay Maunsell 17. Laikha Clarke 18. Sienna Lofipo 19. Kaitlyn Phillips 20. Sophie Buller 21. Rilee Jorgensen 22. Sienna Laing
North Queensland Cowboys
1. Francesca Goldthorp 2. China Polata 3. Jasmine Peters 4. Mia Middleton 5. Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly 6. Tahlulah Tillett 7. Kirra Dibb 8. Tallisha Harden 9. Emma Manzelmann 10. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith 11. Shaniah Power 12. Bree Chester 13. Makenzie Weale
Interchange: 14. Krystal Blackwell 15. Sareka Mooka 16. Shellie Long 17. Essay Banu 18. Sera Koroi 19. Jetaya Faifua 21. April Ngatupuna 22. Jessikah Reeves 24. Vitalina Naikore