The first ten-team season in the NRLW has arrived, with the North Queensland Cowboys, Wests Tigers, Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders joining the competition for the first time.

Two of those sides - the Sharks and Raiders - get their season underway against each other on Sunday afternoon in the Shire.

The other two new sides both face derbies, with the Cowboys playing in the first game of the season against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday, and the Tigers taking on the Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon.

In the other games, foundation clubs the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters will face off in a standalone game on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday evening, while earlier in the day the St George Illawarra Dragons will travel to face the Newcastle Knights.

Here are all the Round 1 teams.