Annessa Biddle of the Cronulla Sharks has taken out the NRLW rookie of the year award.

Just days after taking out the RLPA's women's rookie of the year award, Biddle has also taken out the Dally M rookie of the year.

In winning the award, she was selected ahead of North Queensland Cowboys rookie China Polata, and Gold Coast Titans rookie Rilee Jorgensen.

Biddle made her debut for the Sharks on the wing in Round 1 of the season, going on to make eight appearances and scoring a pair of tries for the side.

She also added 33 tackle breaks, 2 try assists and added 170 metres per game for the Sharks, who missed out on the four-team finals series at the end of the season with four wins and five losses.