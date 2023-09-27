The Newcastle Knights have dominated the individual awards at the 2023 Dally M Medal ceremony, with Kalyn Ponga and Tamika Upton taking home the game's top gongs.

Here is the full list of awards.

NRL men's awards

Dally M Medal - Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Coach of the year - Andrew Webster (New Zealand Warriors)

Captain of the year - Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos)

Rookie of the year - Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers)

Fullback of the year - Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Wingers of the year - Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors) and Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

Centres of the year - Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers) and Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos)

Five-eighth of the year - Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos)

Halfback of the year - Shaun Johnson (New Zealand Warriors)

Props of the year - Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) and Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

Hooker of the year - Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Second-rowers of the year - Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers) and David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

Lock of the year - Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Try of the year - Mathew Feagai (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Tackle of the year - Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Top point-scorer - Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

Top try-scorer - Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

Provan Summons Medal- Nicho Hynes (Nicho Hynes)

Ken Stephens Medal - Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

NRLW awards

Dally M Medal - Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights)

Coach of the year - Karyn Murphy (Gold Coast Titans)

Captain of the year - Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)

Rookie of the year - Annessa Biddle (Cronulla Sharks)

Fullback of the year - Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights)

Wingers of the year - Jakiya Whitfield (Wests Tigers) and Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)

Centres of the year - Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters) and Mele Hufanga (Brisbane Broncos)

Five-eighth of the year - Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters)

Halfback of the year - Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos)

Props of the year - Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans) and Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers)

Hooker of the year - Destiny Brill (Brisbane Broncos)

Second-rowers of the year - Yasmin Clydesdale (Newcastle Knights) and Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)

Lock of the year - Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)

Try of the year - Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights)

Tackle of the year - Jakiya Whitfield (Wests Tigers)

Top point-scorer - Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos)

Top try-scorer - Teagan Berry (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Provan Summons Medal - Lavinia Gould (Brisbane Broncos)

Veronica White Medal - Tahlulah Tillett (North Queensland Cowboys)